Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military

Members of the U.S. military who were vaccinated against COVID-19 showed higher-than-expected rates of heart inflammation, although the condition was still extremely rare, according to a study released on Tuesday. The study found that 23 previously healthy males with an average age of 25 complained of chest pain within four days of receiving a COVID-19 shot. The incident rate was higher than some previous estimates would have anticipated, it said.

Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Romania has agreed to sell 1.17 million doses of excess Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to Denmark, the Danish health ministry said on Tuesday. "We can do this deal because Romania is experiencing low vaccination backing and therefore wants to sell excess vaccines which they won't be able to use," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Olympics period -media

Japan is considering an extension of its coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas by two weeks to a month, Japanese media said, with less than a month to go until the Tokyo Summer Olympics are set to open. The Japanese capital and other areas are currently under a 'quasi' state of emergency set to be lifted on July 12, but a recent uptick in coronavirus cases has officials concerned and could affect the number of spectators allowed in to Olympics venues.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine showed promise against the Delta variant first identified in India in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine, mRNA-1273.

Lockdown measures extended in Australia amid COVID-19 outbreak

Australian officials extended lockdown and social distancing measures to more of the country on Wednesday, with four major cities already under a hard lockdown in a race to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant. Around one in two Australians are under stay-at-home orders, with millions of others subjected to movement curbs and mandatory mask-wearing amid COVID-19 flare-ups in several locations.

N.Y. jury urged to hold drugmakers liable for U.S. opioid crisis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Endo International and Abbvie Inc's Allergan misleadingly marketed opioid drugs as having a low addiction risk, a lawyer for a New York county told jurors on Tuesday, urging them to hold the companies liable. Jayne Conroy, representing Suffolk County, also said that the drugmakers and the nation's largest drug distributors - AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp - failed to report suspicious opioid orders as required.

Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada said late on Tuesday it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be inoculated with drugmaker AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. "Health Canada is updating the product monograph - or label - for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19/ vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side effect, with a warning for patients with a history of capillary leak syndrome to not get the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine", it said in a statement.

Cuba begins coronavirus vaccine trials on children

Cuba has begun testing its Soberana 2 coronavirus candidate vaccine on children ages three to 18 years, the government said this week. State-run television broadcast video of children receiving their first of three doses on Monday after adolescents were vaccinated last week.

India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 817 overnight.

U.S. Commerce chief says Taiwan's TSMC asked for help getting COVID vaccines

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday said she had spoken with the chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and that he had asked for help getting access to COVID-19 vaccines. Raimondo told Reuters in an interview "he asked for help in that regard, he has spoken to high level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it's helping."

