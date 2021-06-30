Left Menu

India's Bharat Biotech says regulatory steps taken for Brazil vaccine contract

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:54 IST
India's Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it followed a "step-by-step" approach for the regulatory approval and supply contract of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, and that it has not received advance payments from the Brazilian health ministry.

Brazil's health minister said on Tuesday the country will suspend its $324 million contract for 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's vaccine after whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities in the deal.

