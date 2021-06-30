Left Menu

Malaysia to receive vaccines donated by Japan, U.S. this week

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-06-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 12:03 IST
Malaysia to receive vaccines donated by Japan, U.S. this week
Malaysia will receive 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by Japan on Thursday, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

Malaysia country will receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States on Friday, Khairy said.

Japan has agreed to donate similar amounts of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia also.

