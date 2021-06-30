Left Menu

Indonesian president says emergency social restrictions to be finalised Wednesday

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 12:54 IST
Indonesian president says emergency social restrictions to be finalised Wednesday
  • Indonesia

Emergency social restrictions are being finalised amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Indonesia, its President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

"Today it will be finalised because the spike is very high," the president said, noting the restrictions would be applied on the islands of Java and Bali. The president said he was optimistic economic growth would still reach 7% in the second quarter.

