Indonesia reports record high 21,807 coronavirus cases
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:27 IST
Indonesia on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 21,807 infections, according to health ministry data.
The data also showed 467 new deaths, taking the total to 58,491. Indonesia has recorded 2,178,272 cases overall, among the highest number in Asia.
