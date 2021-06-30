Grievance redressal service resumes in Odisha's Ganjam

After a gap of over one year, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has resumed its monthly public grievance redressal service 'Mo Nibedan' through the virtual mode, officials said.

As many as 71 people of four panchayats of Rangeilunda block aired their grievances on the first day on Monday, when the panchayats connected with the sub-collector's office online.

''The camp was held for about two hours and people talked about the issues they were facing,'' District Collector Vijay Kulange said.

Public grievance camps that were held in sub-collector offices in the district every Monday were stopped since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

Kulange said more panchayats will be connected to the camps next week - every Monday at the district level and on Saturdays at the block level.

Prior to selecting the panchayats, necessary awareness regarding the session will be ensured by the officials concerned, he said.

The district administration had enforced restrictions on public visit to government offices from April 12 in the wake of surging Covid cases.

