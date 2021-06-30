Left Menu

Grievance redressal service resumes in Odisha's Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:28 IST
Grievance redressal service resumes in Odisha's Ganjam
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

After a gap of over one year, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has resumed its monthly public grievance redressal service 'Mo Nibedan' through the virtual mode, officials said.

As many as 71 people of four panchayats of Rangeilunda block aired their grievances on the first day on Monday, when the panchayats connected with the sub-collector's office online.

''The camp was held for about two hours and people talked about the issues they were facing,'' District Collector Vijay Kulange said.

Public grievance camps that were held in sub-collector offices in the district every Monday were stopped since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

Kulange said more panchayats will be connected to the camps next week - every Monday at the district level and on Saturdays at the block level.

Prior to selecting the panchayats, necessary awareness regarding the session will be ensured by the officials concerned, he said.

The district administration had enforced restrictions on public visit to government offices from April 12 in the wake of surging Covid cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021