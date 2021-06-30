Left Menu

AstraZeneca partners with Docon to digitise 1,000 clincs across India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:47 IST
AstraZeneca partners with Docon to digitise 1,000 clincs across India
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca India (AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bengaluru-based health startup, Docon Technologies, for digitising 1,000 clinics across India.

Under the partnership, Docon will equip the identified clinics with customised Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems enabling clinicians to access complete patient history, a joint statement said.

''This willgo a long way in helping the clinical community better treat chronic patients and manage long-term complications of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases', it said.

Towards reaching the 1,000 clinics goal in 2021, on ground identification and support has been placed in 30 cities.

Till now, as a part of the pilot phase, around 200 clinics have been upgraded with many of them being in Tier 1 & 2 towns, the statement said.

In addition to providing the clinicians with a three day in-clinic training for learning and adoption, a dedicated helpline is also being established for the users to understand and resolve technical queries, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021