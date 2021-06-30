AstraZeneca partners with Docon to digitise 1,000 clincs across India

Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca India (AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bengaluru-based health startup, Docon Technologies, for digitising 1,000 clinics across India.

Under the partnership, Docon will equip the identified clinics with customised Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems enabling clinicians to access complete patient history, a joint statement said.

Advertisement

''This willgo a long way in helping the clinical community better treat chronic patients and manage long-term complications of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases', it said.

Towards reaching the 1,000 clinics goal in 2021, on ground identification and support has been placed in 30 cities.

Till now, as a part of the pilot phase, around 200 clinics have been upgraded with many of them being in Tier 1 & 2 towns, the statement said.

In addition to providing the clinicians with a three day in-clinic training for learning and adoption, a dedicated helpline is also being established for the users to understand and resolve technical queries, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)