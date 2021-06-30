Left Menu

4 special centres for vaccinating delivery agents in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said the Delhi government has set up four special COVID-19 vaccination centres to inoculate food and e-commerce delivery agents.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said the Delhi government has set up four special COVID-19 vaccination centres to inoculate food and e-commerce delivery agents.

''It is very important to protect delivery agents of services such as Zomato, Swiggy and Amazon against Coronavirus. These people deliver our food or other articles to us daily,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia said the city government has started four special vaccination centres to vaccinate such people.

Delhi has administered around 75 lakh doses since the vaccination exercise started on January 16.

Around 17 lakh people in the capital have received both the doses. On Tuesday, 2.04 lakh people got vaccinated against Coronavirus. The highest single-day vaccination -- 2.07 lakh -- was reported on Saturday.

