Left Menu

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally tops 20,000-mark with 256 fresh cases

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:45 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally tops 20,000-mark with 256 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally past the 20,000-mark, a health department official said.

The total number of infections rose to 20,075 with a single-day positivity rate of 7.27 per cent, he said.

The new cases - the highest of 154 from Aizawl - include 68 children.

Mizoram now has 4,471 active cases, while 15,512 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll stood at 92.

The state has so far tested over 4.85 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, more than 5 lakh people have been vaccinated till Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021