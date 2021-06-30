Mizoram's COVID-19 tally tops 20,000-mark with 256 fresh cases

Mizoram reported 256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally past the 20,000-mark, a health department official said.

The total number of infections rose to 20,075 with a single-day positivity rate of 7.27 per cent, he said.

The new cases - the highest of 154 from Aizawl - include 68 children.

Mizoram now has 4,471 active cases, while 15,512 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll stood at 92.

The state has so far tested over 4.85 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, more than 5 lakh people have been vaccinated till Tuesday.

