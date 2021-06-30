Left Menu

Saudi Arabia seizes 4.5 million amphetamine pills hidden in oranges

Saudi Arabia's customs have foiled an attempt to smuggle into the kingdom more than 4.5 million pills of amphetamines, locally known as Captagon, hidden in a shipment of oranges, state TV reported on Wednesday. Saudi authorities announced on Saturday the seizure of 14.4 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon, hidden in shipment of iron plates.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:52 IST
Saudi Arabia's customs have foiled an attempt to smuggle into the kingdom more than 4.5 million pills of amphetamines, locally known as Captagon, hidden in a shipment of oranges, state TV reported on Wednesday. The initial TV report did not mention the origin of the narcotics.

Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese produce in April citing increased attempts to smuggle drugs from that country. Saudi authorities announced on Saturday the seizure of 14.4 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon, hidden in shipment of iron plates. In April, they said they discovered 5.3 million such pills hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon.

