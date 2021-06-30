Left Menu

PM Modi to address doctors on National Doctors' Day on July 1

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the doctors' fraternity at a programme organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the doctors' fraternity at a programme organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 pm tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by IMA."

Earlier on Sunday, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said that the PM has assured that doctors will be respected, protected and safeguarded and also informed that Doctors' Day would be celebrated in remembrance of veteran Dr BC Roy. Like every year, the country will be celebrating National Doctors' Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991. (ANI)

