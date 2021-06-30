N Venudhar Reddy takes charge as DG of AIR

N Venudhar Reddy, an IIS officer of 1988 batch, on Wednesday took charge as director general of All India Radio, officials said.

Currently working as principal DG of AIR News, he has been given additional charge of AIR.

Advertisement

He has earlier served as a joint secretary in the finance ministry and as additional DG in DAVP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)