Health News Roundup: Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Games period -media; Germany catches up with U.S. in vaccination drive and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Games period -media

Japan is considering an extension of two weeks to a month for coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas, Japanese media said on Wednesday, with less than a month left until the opening of the summer Olympics. Japan's capital and other areas are under a 'quasi' state of emergency set to be lifted on July 12, but a recent uptick in infections has officials concerned and could affect the number of spectators allowed into Olympics venues.

Swiss give 4 million AstraZeneca shots to COVAX, keep mRNA shots for domestic use

Switzerland will give 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that it has reserved to the vaccine-sharing programme COVAX, the government said on Wednesday, to help address a massive discrepancy in shots for the developing world.

Switzerland originally reserved 5.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, but the country's medical regulator Swissmedic has yet to approve the shot, on grounds it has not received all necessary data from clinical trials.

Nearly 2,000 Scots attended Euro 2020 events with COVID, health agency says

Nearly 2,000 people who live in Scotland have attended a Euro 2020 event while infectious with COVID-19, Public Health Scotland said on Wednesday. Thousands of Scots came to London for their game against England in the UEFA European Football Championship group stage on June 18.

Indonesia proposes broad restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

Indonesia is proposing stricter measures to curb its worsening COVID-19 crisis, including tighter restrictions on movement and domestic air travel, a ban on restaurant dining, and closure of non-essential offices, according to a government document. The proposals, which were seen by Reuters and have yet to be endorsed, were made by the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment.

Germany catches up with U.S. in vaccination drive

Germany has caught up with the United States in terms of the proportion of the population with a first COVID-19 vaccination, the health minister said on Wednesday, adding the more infectious Delta variant meant it was important to keep up the pace. The German government came under fire for the sluggish start to its vaccination campaign earlier this year, particularly in comparison with countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel, but it has since ramped up quickly.

Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada said late on Tuesday it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be inoculated with drugmaker AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. "Health Canada is updating the product monograph - or label - for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19/ vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side effect, with a warning for patients with a history of capillary leak syndrome to not get the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine", it said in a statement.

India's Bharat Biotech says regulatory steps taken for Brazil vaccine contract

India's Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it followed a "step-by-step" approach for the regulatory approval and supply contract of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, and that it has not received advance payments from the Brazilian health ministry. Brazil's health minister said on Tuesday the country will suspend its $324 million contract for 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's vaccine after whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities in the deal.

France delays some regional unwinding of COVID restrictions as concerns over fourth wave grow

France decided on Wednesday to delay the unwinding of COVID-19 restrictions in a southwestern region of the country, while the government's leading scientific adviser said a fourth wave of the virus was likely to the emergence of the Delta variant. Scientific and medical experts say the COVID Delta variant, first found in India, is more transmissible than other forms of the virus, and the Delta variant's rapid spread around the world has led some countries to reimpose travel restrictions.

Putin says he had Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Wednesday he had received the domestically-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as officials try to encourage people to get vaccinated amid a wave of cases. The Kremlin had previously said that Putin, 68, received a two-dose vaccine in March and April, but it gave no further details and did not release images of him getting it.

UK hopes vaccine programme will allow more travel abroad, says PM

Britain hopes its COVID-19 vaccination programme will enable people to start flying abroad again as more of the public get two doses, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "What we hope is that the vaccine rollout programme, the double jabs programme, will enable people to start flying and really give that (aviation) industry the prospect of a long-term sustainable recovery," he told parliament.

