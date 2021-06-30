Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:24 IST
Goa reports 240 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths; 201 recover
Goa's coronavirus caseload rose by 240 and reached 1,66,689 on Wednesday, while 201 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,054 as six more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,61,361 after 201 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours since Tuesday evening, the official said.

Goa now has 2,274 active cases, the official said.

''With 4,206 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,22,260,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,66,689, new cases 240, death toll 3,054, discharged 1,61,361, active cases 2,274, samples tested till date 9,22,260.

