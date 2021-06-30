Left Menu

Finland to give COVID-19 vaccines to children at risk of severe infection

Finland's capital Helsinki will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 who are at risk of contracting a severe coronavirus infection, the city said on Wednesday. The Nordic nation has recorded 95,742 infections and 973 deaths due to COVID-19.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:33 IST
Reprensentative Image Image Credit: ANI
Finland's capital Helsinki will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 who are at risk of contracting a severe coronavirus infection, the city said on Wednesday. Organ transplants, cancers, immunological disorders and Down's syndrome are considered as among the risk factors, according to the Finnish Health Institute.

According to data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 71.6% of the 5.5 million Finns have now received one vaccination dose and 22% two doses. The Nordic nation has recorded 95,742 infections and 973 deaths due to COVID-19.

