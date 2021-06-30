Molbio Diagnostics launches new manufacturing facility in Goa

Healthcare company Molbio Diagnostics has launched a new manufacturing unit for its innovative molecular diagnostic platform, 'Truenat Real-Time PCR', at Verna in Goa, a company official said.

The new manufacturing unit, spread over 1,35,000 square feet, was launched against the backdrop of increasing demand for point-of-care molecular testing in India and across the world for early and accurate diagnosis, said its Director and CEO Sriram Natarajan.

He added that the new facility will increase the existing production capacity to 3.5 lakh units per day, thus strengthening indigenous production capacity and ensuring the uninterrupted availability of Truenat test kits.

''This is a momentous occasion for us at Molbio. For the past year, our Truenat machines have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. It has also been a game changer for tuberculosis and other disease,'' Natarajan said.

He also said that with this new plant, the production of Truenat kits has increased five times, from 70,000 tests per day to 3.5 lakh tests per day.

Truenat Real-Time Quantitative micro PCR System is a multi-disease platform and can test over 30 diseases. This technology has helped in reducing the spread of various infectious diseases like COVID-19, Tuberculosis, Dengue and more.

Truenat is also the world's only World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved point-of-care platform for ruberculosis detection.

Its Director and Chief Technology Officer Chandrasekhar Nair said, ''With Truenat, we enable the detection of infectious diseases across the country, even at the most remote locations. Early diagnosis is crucial to avert pandemic-led situations.'' Molbio Diagnostics Director and Plant Incharge Sangeeta Sriram said the new facility of Molbio was conceptualised when there was a big demand for COVID-19 tests. ''We developed this plant in nine months, incorporating some of the most cutting-edge technologies in automation and manufacturing here. We hope to grow this further in the coming days.'' PTI RPS NSK HRS hrs

