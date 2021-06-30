Inching towards EUL by WHO for Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad, June 30 (PTI): Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is not a long drawn process as majority of the vaccine makers' facilities have been audited by the global health body, Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, said on Wednesday.

We are working closely with the World Health Organisation for inclusion of Covaxin in its Emergency Use Listing. Approval from WHO is not expected to be a long drawn process as cell line and majority of our facilities have already been audited and approved by WHO for our other vaccines in the past, Ella said in a tweet.

She further said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxins global acceptance as the rolling data is slated to begin next month.

With 10 scientific publications in 12 months, Covaxin is one of the very few vaccines to have extensive data published in globally renowned peer-reviewed journals, she said.

Our vision seldom changes course, until our final mission is accomplished #Covaxin. We ensure to take forward WHO EUL process as per the universal regulatory guidelines & timelines for Covid-19 vaccines. We will keep you posted every step ahead, she tweeted.

