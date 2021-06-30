Left Menu

UK records 26,068 new daily COVID cases, highest since Jan. 29

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United Kingdom recorded a further 26,068 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since January 29, and 14 deaths, official data showed.

Daily cases have been rising for more than a month, but fatalities have remained low, with scientists saying the rapid vaccine rollout has weakened the link between infections and deaths. The UK recorded 20,479 cases the day before.

The data showed that 84.9% of adults have had a first vaccine while 62.4% have had both.

