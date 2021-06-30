Left Menu

Italy reports 24 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 776 new cases

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 42 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 776 from 679.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:06 IST
Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 42 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 776 from 679. Italy has registered 127,566 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,593 on Wednesday, down from 1,676 a day earlier. There were 4 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 9 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 247 from a previous 270.

Some 185,016 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 190,635, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

