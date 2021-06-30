Left Menu

COVID-19: MP records 33 news cases, 15 deaths; 78 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 fresh fatalities, raising the tally of infections to 7,89,804 and the death toll to 8,969, the state health department said.A total of 78 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,80,265, the department said.The state now has 570 active cases, it said.With five new cases each, the caseload in Indore and Bhopal went up to 1,52,838 and 1,23,128, respectively.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:20 IST
COVID-19: MP records 33 news cases, 15 deaths; 78 recover
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 fresh fatalities, raising the tally of infections to 7,89,804 and the death toll to 8,969, the state health department said.

A total of 78 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,80,265, the department said.

The state now has 570 active cases, it said.

With five new cases each, the caseload in Indore and Bhopal went up to 1,52,838 and 1,23,128, respectively. With one death, the toll in Indore rose to 1,391. Bhopal did not report any fresh death due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, keeping its toll unchanged at 972, the department said.

Indore is now left with 105 active cases, while Bhopal has 132 patients under treatment, it said.

Of the 52 districts in the state, 35 did not record any fresh coronavirus case in the last 24 hours, the department stated.

With 71,537 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,20,75,742.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,804, new cases 33, death toll 8,969, recovered 7,80,265, active cases 570, number of tests so far 1,20,75,742.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021