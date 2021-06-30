COVID-19: MP records 33 news cases, 15 deaths; 78 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 fresh fatalities, raising the tally of infections to 7,89,804 and the death toll to 8,969, the state health department said.

A total of 78 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,80,265, the department said.

The state now has 570 active cases, it said.

With five new cases each, the caseload in Indore and Bhopal went up to 1,52,838 and 1,23,128, respectively. With one death, the toll in Indore rose to 1,391. Bhopal did not report any fresh death due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, keeping its toll unchanged at 972, the department said.

Indore is now left with 105 active cases, while Bhopal has 132 patients under treatment, it said.

Of the 52 districts in the state, 35 did not record any fresh coronavirus case in the last 24 hours, the department stated.

With 71,537 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,20,75,742.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,804, new cases 33, death toll 8,969, recovered 7,80,265, active cases 570, number of tests so far 1,20,75,742.

