No vaccination at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai on July 1 due to shortage of doses: BMC

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai will be suspended on Thursday at the civic-run as well as government-run centres due to paucity of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:39 IST
The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai will be suspended on Thursday at the civic-run as well as government-run centres due to paucity of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines. ''The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending upon the extent to which the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken,'' it said.

According to the BMC, so far 54,35,731 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis. Of these, 10,72,578 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well. On Wednesday, 63,579 citizens got the jabs, including 20,259 second doses, the civic body said.

Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 281 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 98 private centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

