PM Modi asks ministers to spread awareness among people about vaccination, Covid protocols
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his Council of Ministers to spread awareness among people about following COVID-19 protocols and vaccination to keep the third wave of the pandemic at bay.
Chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, he also asked the ministers to ensure that the projects for which they have laid the foundations are completed and inaugurated by them.
He also asked them keep track of the projects and ensure these are not delayed, sources said.
During the meeting which lasted nearly five hours, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul made a presentation on the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi stressed that people have to remain vigilant to contain the spread of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in development, trial stage, says PM Narendra Modi at VivaTech conference.
Political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir receive invite over phone for meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24: Officials.
I am sure yoga will continue to play preventive & promotive role in healthcare of masses: PM Narendra Modi.
Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic: PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day.
Yoga leads us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity: PM Narendra Modi in International Yoga Day address.