Left Menu

Gujarat extends deadline for COVID-19 vaccination of commercial unit owners, staff

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:03 IST
Gujarat extends deadline for COVID-19 vaccination of commercial unit owners, staff
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Wednesday extended the deadline by ten days for the owners, operators and employees of commercial units in the state's 18 cities to get compulsorily vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state home department said in a notification that its earlier deadline for the owners, operators and employees of commercial units in 18 cities, and others involved in trade activities with all such facilities, to get vaccinated till June 30 has been extended by ten days to July 10.

The government's decision comes as a large number of people involved in commercial units in the 18 cities are yet to be inoculated against coronavirus due to a short supply of vaccines.

Over the last few days, there has been a rush of people at vaccination centres in these cities due to the previous notification issued on June 25.

The 18 cities, where the compulsory vaccination rule for people linked to commercial activities is applicable, are: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Valsad, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Ankleshwar and Vapi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021