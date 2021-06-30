Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor appreciates efforts of doctors during Covid

He prayed for peace to the 79 doctors in Rajasthan who lost their lives during this period and strength to their families to bear loss.The Governor also honoured Bharat Ratna Dr. B C Roy on the occasion and said that he did not give up his work of medical service even when he was the Chief Minister of Bengal.Dr. M L Swarnakar, Emeritus Chairperson of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology also addressed the event and said everyone needs to continuously follow Covid appropriate behaviour to thwart coronavirus.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said the humanitarian services that doctors provided during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be forgotten. Mishra was addressing an online event on the eve of 'Doctors' Day' organised by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association. While paying homage to the doctors and health workers who died during the coronavirus period, the Governor said that God has given the life but doctors do the work of saving it. He prayed for peace to the 79 doctors in Rajasthan who lost their lives during this period and strength to their families to bear loss.

The Governor also honoured Bharat Ratna Dr. B C Roy on the occasion and said that he did not give up his work of medical service even when he was the Chief Minister of Bengal.

Dr. M L Swarnakar, Emeritus Chairperson of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology also addressed the event and said everyone needs to continuously follow Covid appropriate behaviour to thwart coronavirus. In view of the possibility of a third wave of Covid, he stressed on prior preparations.

