Bengal govt to open 2 cancer units in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital

The West Bengal government will open two cancer treatment units in two state-run medical establishments in collaboration with Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

The units will be opened at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

''Around 25 per cent of cancer patients in West Bengal go to Mumbai for treatment, where they face problems in finding accommodation, contacting doctors, and getting dates.

''Keeping this issue in mind, we contacted Tata Memorial Hospital and decided to jointly set up two more units in the state after which, people from West Bengal will not be required to go to Mumbai as they will get treatment here itself,'' she told reporters.

There is already Tata Medical Centre in Rajarhat area in the northeastern fringes of Kolkata to treat cancer patients.

