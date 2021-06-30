PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.45 pm
- Country:
- India
Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.45 pm, according to data provided by various governments.
NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61670 60708 808 154 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1434188 1407832 24977 1379 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 768639 757771 9431 1437 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 202123 197006 3463 1625 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 315662 306739 4323 4600 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20038 19565 202 202 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 595609 576423 16052 3134 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952422 942030 8921 1471 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 340255 325009 7316 2101 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1706107 1680720 22591 2796 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1889513 1838469 12706 38338 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2843810 2732242 35040 78505 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2924165 2809587 13235 100881 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9770 9372 48 311 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 117249 113146 1749 2354 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2479696 2408886 32619 38191 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 623510 606461 3661 13388 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 994480 975077 13439 5964 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10532 10484 4 44 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 166689 161361 3054 2274 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823523 810451 10059 3013 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789804 780265 8969 570 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6061404 5819901 121945 116364 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7466 7296 128 42 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 35571 32616 168 2687 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 506005 474457 4509 25692 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 721914 710569 9588 1756 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345525 339463 5113 949 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 69790 62628 1150 6012 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 49513 44459 838 4216 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 20075 16106 93 3876 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25239 22699 495 1341 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 909800 874307 4018 31422 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 20544 17962 307 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 65339 61450 674 3149 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1499783 1461490 17709 20585 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30407422 29475007 399368 519499 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 46871 60159 968 -15801 In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,03,62,848 and the death toll at 3,98,454 . The ministry said there are 5,37,064 active cases, while 2,94,27,330 people have so far recovered from the infection.
