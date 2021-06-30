Left Menu

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:49 IST
COVID: Active cases down to 60 in Noida, 42 in Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The number of active COVID-19 cases came down to 60 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 42 in Ghaziabad, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new cases while Ghaziabad added another 12, according to data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The overall case tally reached 63,054 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,544 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.

Meanwhile, 17 more patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and four in Ghaziabad recovered from the infection, as the overall recoveries in these districts reached 62,528 and 55,041, respectively, it showed.

The death toll stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 461 in Ghaziabad, according to the data.

The number of active cases in UP came down 2,796 from 2,946 the previous day, while overall recoveries reached 16,80,720 and the death toll mounted to 22,591 on Wednesday, it showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

