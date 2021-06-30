COVID: Active cases down to 60 in Noida, 42 in Ghaziabad
- Country:
- India
The number of active COVID-19 cases came down to 60 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 42 in Ghaziabad, official data showed on Wednesday.
Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new cases while Ghaziabad added another 12, according to data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.
The overall case tally reached 63,054 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,544 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.
Meanwhile, 17 more patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and four in Ghaziabad recovered from the infection, as the overall recoveries in these districts reached 62,528 and 55,041, respectively, it showed.
The death toll stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 461 in Ghaziabad, according to the data.
The number of active cases in UP came down 2,796 from 2,946 the previous day, while overall recoveries reached 16,80,720 and the death toll mounted to 22,591 on Wednesday, it showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Gautam
- Ghaziabad
- Uttar Pradesh Health Department
- Nagar
ALSO READ
Gautam Gambhir launches Covid vaccination drive for slum dwellers
Yes Bank case: CBI books former CG Power and Industrial Solutions chairman Gautam Thapar, others
Covid 3rd wave: Delhi govt's priority to ensure safety of every child, says WCD Minister Gautam
Rs 2,435 cr bank fraud case: CBI books former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar, others
Yes Bank case: CBI books former CG Power and Industrial Solutions chairman Gautam Thapar, others