Mexico registers 351,376 excess deaths associated with COVID-19
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:47 IST
Mexico has registered 351,376 excess deaths associated with COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through May 23, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
By that date, the country had recorded 221,647 deaths from the coronavirus. Mexico's official COVID-19 death toll has since risen to 232,803.
