Cabinet approves MoU between India, Myanmar in health research

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Medical Research (DMR), Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar signed in February last year. The main objectives of MoU include elimination of infectious diseases, development of network platform of emerging and viral infections, training and capacity building in research methodology management, clinical trials and ethics and harmonization of regulatory mechanism.

An official release said that the parties shall establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) consisting of delegates from each organization. JWG sessions shall be held alternatively in India and in Myanmar. (ANI)

