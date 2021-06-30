U.S. still weighing travel curbs, does not see eventual vaccine rule -White House
The United States is still weighing its COVID-19 travel restrictions for international visitors, but does not intend to ultimately require coronavirus vaccinations for entry, the White House said on Wednesday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. officials were still in touch with counterparts in Canada, Europe and elsewhere to determine when and how to lift travel restrictions safely.
"That's not our intention," Psaki told reporters at the White House when asked if the U.S. government would ever require visitors to the United States to have received a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
