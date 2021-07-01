U.S. still weighing travel curbs, does not see eventual vaccine rule -White House

The United States is still weighing its COVID-19 travel restrictions for international visitors, but does not intend to ultimately require coronavirus vaccinations for entry, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. officials were still in touch with counterparts in Canada, Europe and elsewhere to determine when and how to lift travel restrictions safely. "That's not our intention," Psaki told reporters at the White House when asked if the U.S. government would ever require visitors to the United States to have received a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country.

With the spread of the Delta variant of increasing concern, Psaki announced that the United States plans to ship 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Colombia.

