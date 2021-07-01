Virus surge in Spain among young, unvaccinated

The coronavirus infection rate is climbing in Spain, spurred by outbreaks among young and unvaccinated groups, according to Health Ministry data.

The two-week rate of infection reached 117 new cases per 100,000 residents nationwide, up from Tuesday's 106 infections. Infections increased from 251 to 293 cases per 100,000 in the past 24 hours among ages 20 to 29.

The rise in cases is not leading to a rise in hospital admissions or deaths, but authorities are concerned the virus could spread to more vulnerable groups.

Officials were discussing how to speed up vaccination among those groups. Spain has fully vaccinated 37% of its 47 million residents.

