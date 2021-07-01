Brazil's Anvisa suspends Covaxin shot's emergency use application
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-07-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 02:10 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it had suspended Covaxin's emergency use application, filed by an intermediary acting on behalf of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech.
Anvisa said the intermediary, Precisa, did not submit, or only partially submitted, mandatory and essential documents for the vaccine. The shot has become highly controversial in Brazil over allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy 20 million doses.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Covid-19: No newborn calf serum in final Covaxin product, says Health ministry, Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech, WHO pre-submission meeting on June 23: WHO
Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting for Covaxin EUL with WHO on June 23
Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting for Covaxin EUL with WHO on June 23
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8 pc efficacy in Phase III trials, say sources