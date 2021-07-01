Left Menu

Brazil's Anvisa suspends Covaxin shot's emergency use application

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-07-2021 02:10 IST
Brazil's Anvisa suspends Covaxin shot's emergency use application
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it had suspended Covaxin's emergency use application, filed by an intermediary acting on behalf of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech.

Anvisa said the intermediary, Precisa, did not submit, or only partially submitted, mandatory and essential documents for the vaccine. The shot has become highly controversial in Brazil over allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy 20 million doses.

