Bolsonaro fires official after graft claims as impeachment calls grow

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired a health ministry official on Wednesday after he reportedly asked for a bribe in a coronavirus vaccine deal, the latest graft accusation to rock the government and spark fresh calls for the president's impeachment. With over half a million COVID-19 deaths and more new cases daily than any other country, anger is mounting in Brazil over missed opportunities to buy coronavirus vaccines.

A Senate investigation has unearthed alleged corruption in the vaccine procurement drive. That has triggered fresh calls for impeachment against Bolsonaro, a divisive right-winger who has underplayed the severity of the pandemic, railed against lockdowns, pushed unproven remedies and sowed vaccine doubts. On Wednesday, lawmakers from across the political spectrum, social groups and lawyers filed a collective impeachment request, the latest in over 100 similar filings that have gone unheeded by the speaker of the lower house of Congress.

Under pressure, Bolsonaro came out swinging on Wednesday against the Senate probe. "They can't touch us," he said in televised comments during a visit to the city of Ponta Pora on the Paraguayan border. "It won't be with lies ... that they will get us out of here."

He did not comment on the dismissal of the official, Health Ministry logistics chief Roberto Ferreira Dias, formalized in Wednesday's official gazette, or the allegations against him. On Tuesday, Brazil suspended https://www.reuters.com/world/india/brazil-suspend-indian-vaccine-deal-graft-allegations-probed-2021-06-29 a contract worth 1.6 billion reais ($321 million) for a vaccine from India's Bharat Biotech, following allegations of undue pressure within the ministry. Bharat and the government have denied wrongdoing.

Health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday that it had suspended a request for emergency authorization of Bharat's vaccine, called Covaxin, because it lacked essential documents. Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported late on Tuesday that Dias had suggested a bribe of one dollar per dose at a dinner to discuss a different order of 400 million vaccines, citing a representative from a medical supply company.

The Health Ministry said the dismissal of Dias was decided on Tuesday morning, but did not address the allegations. Dias could not be reached immediately for comment.

Leaders of the Senate inquiry, who are already probing alleged irregularities in a separate vaccine contract, said they would summon witnesses regarding the fresh accusations. The head of the government coalition in the lower house of Congress, lawmaker Ricardo Barros, who was cited by Folha as having suggested Dias for his post in January 2019, denied he had done so.

"He was not my choice," Barros, a former health minister and power broker in the centrist bloc that has shielded Bolsonaro from calls for impeachment, wrote on social media. ($1 = 4.98 reais)

