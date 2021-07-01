COVID-19 cases may be declining in North America but in most of Latin America and the Caribbean the end to the pandemic "remains a distant future", the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Finland's capital Helsinki will begin giving vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 who are at risk of contracting a severe infection. * Germany has caught up with the United States in terms of the proportion of the population having had one shot of vaccine. The country plans to spend 3.9 billion euros on 204 million vaccine doses for next year.

* France decided to delay the unwinding of restrictions in a southwestern region of the country. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Australian town of Alice Springs, deep in the country's outback, joined four major cities by locking down. * Japan is considering an extension of two weeks to a month for coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas, Japanese media said.

* Indonesia is finalising emergency measures aimed at controlling Southeast Asia's worst epidemic, as the country reported record cases for the second day this week. * Cambodia reported record daily rises in deaths and cases, reaching what its government called the "red line" in its biggest outbreak so far.

AMERICAS * COVID-19-related deaths in Mexico likely exceed the confirmed toll by about 60%, health ministry data showed.

* The United States is still weighing its travel restrictions for international visitors, but does not intend to ultimately require vaccinations for entry, the White House said. * Canada's health regulator added a warning to the literature accompanying the vaccine shots from Pfizer and Moderna to flag reports of a rare risk of heart inflammation after their use.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Tunisian government extended the hours of night curfew, as the North Africa country reached a daily record of cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * CureVac said its vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only marginally better than the 47% reported after an initial read-out two weeks ago.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares retreated from recent highs, as Asian markets grew jittery about a resurgence of cases and Western markets awaited Friday's U.S. jobs report and what it might mean for monetary policy.

* The World Bank pledged to boost available funding for vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from a previous target of $12 billion. * U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in June.

* Canada's economy sputtered in April and May amid lockdowns, but the decline was not as bad as expected, data showed. * The global economy is recovering from the pandemic at an uneven pace due to unequal access to vaccinations, with the Delta variant threatening those countries lacking essential medical supplies, the IMF's chief economist warned.

