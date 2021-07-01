New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DES16 PB-POWER CUTS Punjab reels under power cuts, PSPCL plans regulatory measures Chandigarh: The electricity demand in Punjab has peaked to over 14,000 MW a day, forcing the state-owned power utility PSPCL to impose unscheduled power cuts and regulatory measures on the industry.

Advertisement

LGD11 UP-HC-JOURNALIST Journalist not expected to dramatise incident and create news: Allahabad HC Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of a reporter accused of abetting a suicide, saying a journalist is not expected to dramatise sensational incidents and create news by putting a person's life in danger.

DES5 UP-2NDLD TRIPATHI Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi dies; PM Modi, Shah, Adityanath offer condolences Lucknow/Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): Former BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Sharad Tripathi died due to prolonged illness at Medanta hospital in Haryana’s Gurgaon, family sources said here.

DES11 RJ-RSS-ALLEGATION RSS condemns graft allegations against senior leader Nimbaram Jaipur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday condemned allegations against one its senior leaders of demanding Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from a firm engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

DES12 HP-VIRUS-TEST CENTRE HP's first drive-in Covid testing centre inaugurated in Dharamshala Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh's first drive-in Covid testing centre was inaugurated along the Dharamshala-Chandigarh national highway here on Thursday, officials said.

DES15 UKD-VIRUS-BACKLOG U'khand: 13 hospitals served notices for late reporting of Covid deaths Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Health Department has served notices to 13 government and private hospitals for late reporting of 218 Covid deaths, many of them dating back to even January and February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)