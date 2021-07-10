Health News Roundup: FDA seeks probe into its talks with Biogen before Alzheimer's drug approval; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions - myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and of its lining, called pericarditis - had typically occurred within days of vaccination, mainly among younger males after the second dose.

Public Health England says Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines effective in high-risk groups

Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection in high risk groups, citing a preprint study based on 1 million vulnerable people. Overall vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease in risk groups was around 60% after one dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech with little difference by age, PHE said.

U.S. administers nearly 333 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 332,966,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 386,058,070 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 332,345,797 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 8 out of 385,495,790 doses delivered.

U.S. CDC updates school guidance to emphasize in-person learning

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday updated its guidance for U.S. schools reopening in the fall, recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated and three feet of distance within classrooms. The agency said school administrators may opt to require indoor mask use even for students and educators who are vaccinated, depending on the needs of the community. Reasons would include schools with children under age 12, who are not currently authorized to receive COVID-19 vaccines, or high rates of COVID-19 transmission in the region.

Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine -state news agency

Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said. The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.

FDA seeks probe into its talks with Biogen before Alzheimer's drug approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for an independent federal probe into its representatives' interactions with Biogen Inc that led to approval of the company's Alzheimer's disease drug last month. The drugmaker's shares closed down 3% after the agency's acting commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services to probe if the talks were inconsistent with the regulator's policies.

EU finds potential link between heart inflammation and mRNA COVID shots

Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, it said on Friday, stressing that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks. The conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, must be listed as side-effects of the two mRNA vaccines, the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that such cases primarily occurred within 14 days of inoculation.

Picky "vaccine sommeliers" undermine Brazil inoculation campaign, experts say

One question rippled through the queue outside a makeshift inoculation center in Rio de Janeiro's beachside neighborhood of Copacabana on a recent morning: "Which vaccine are they using?" Despite the world's second-highest death toll and infections running high, people across Brazil are refusing to receive their shot if the vaccine being used is not to their satisfaction.

Canada says COVID booster shots may be needed, closely monitoring variants

Canada on Friday said that while booster COVID-19 shots may be needed, it has received no request from Pfizer to approve one, and health authorities are currently studying the duration of protection from two doses. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Cuban drug regulator gives emergency approval to Abdala COVID-19 vaccine

Cuba's drug regulator announced on Friday it had granted emergency approval of the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine, which is already being deployed on the Caribbean island nation amid a surge in infections. Approval by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices should help with the selling and licensing abroad of Abdala, which Cuba says has a 92.28% efficacy against the coronavirus.

