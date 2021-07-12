Health News Roundup: Taiwan finally getting BioNTech COVID vaccines in $350 million deal; Vietnam seeking 40 million more doses of Sputnik V vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Taiwan finally getting BioNTech COVID vaccines in $350 million deal

Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC said on Monday they had reached deals to buy 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, putting the total cost of the highly politicised deal at around $350 million. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing an agreement the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. China denies the accusations.

Vietnam seeking 40 million more doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Vietnam will seek to secure 40 million more doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government resolution. Vietnamese T&T group will work directly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to finalise the deal, the report added. Vietnam has said it has procured 20 million doses of Sputnik V this year.

German lab Eluthia says suspends use of BGI prenatal tests for privacy probe

German laboratory operator Eluthia GmbH said on Monday it would suspend the use of Chinese gene company BGI Group's prenatal blood test for pregnant women while it looks into potential measures to protect its customers' data privacy. "Eluthia will suspend the mediation of tests to the BGI laboratory on a preliminary basis to clarify published claims and to consider potential further measures for patient protection," the company said in a statement.

Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial

Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were given a boost on Monday when local biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials. The vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, induced an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in over 93% of volunteers three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99% after the second dose, the company said in a statement.

Australia's COVID-19 Delta outbreak worsens despite Sydney lockdown

The prospect of an extended lockdown in Sydney loomed on Monday as Australian health officials reported yet another record daily rise in COVID-19 cases for the year, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant. New South Wales state reported 112 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, almost all in Sydney, despite the country's biggest city entering its third week of lockdown. Case numbers have been at record levels for at least three days.

Dutch PM apologises for easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded on Monday that coronavirus restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologised as infections surged to their highest levels of the year. Rutte last Friday reimposed curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs in an effort to stop a spate of infections among young adults, just two weeks after most lockdown measures in the country were lifted as cases were falling.

South Korea baseball season suspended as toughest curbs in force in Seoul

South Korea's baseball league on Monday suspended its season for a month, as the country's toughest anti-COVID curbs took effect in Seoul in an attempt to quell its worst-ever outbreak. The postponement comes as starting on Monday the government imposed the strictest level of social distancing in Seoul and neighbouring areas for the first time, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.

WHO committee calls for sharing of gene editing tools with poorer nations

A World Health Organization (WHO) committee said on Monday that human genome editing technologies to treat serious disease should be shared more generously, to allow poorer nations to benefit from the highly dynamic scientific field. "WHO should work with others to encourage relevant patent holders to help ensure equitable access to human genome editing interventions," the 18-member committee said in a report.

Analysis - Pfizer/BioNTech bid for booster doses premature, more data needed - experts

Pfizer Inc's push for health regulators to authorize a third dose of its COVID-19 shot is not yet backed by evidence, despite the fast-spreading Delta variant, vaccine experts said.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE said last week that they will ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose due to an increased risk of infection after six months.

Exclusive - Sputnik V second dose shortage to delay India's full rollout - Dr Reddy's

India's full rollout of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Monday. Dr. Reddy's had received about 3 million first doses by June 1 and about 360,000 doses of the second by early this month, the company and the Indian government have said.

