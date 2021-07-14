Health News Roundup: Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,548 - RKI and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections

Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 this year in the country's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would need to remain in place until at least July 30 after she reported 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,548 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,548 to 3,738,683, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 28 to 91,287, the tally showed.

Guatemala tightens restrictions after COVID-19 cases surge

The Guatemalan government declared on Tuesday a "state of prevention" for the entire country, limiting outdoor meetings and public demonstrations, after a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases last week. Mass events were suspended for several months during the start of the epidemic to avoid crowds, but restrictions had eased since September as the impoverished Central American nation began to reopen its economy.

California to compensate people forcibly sterilized under eugenics

California has agreed to pay reparations to those who were forcibly sterilized under old laws aimed at people deemed unfit to have children. The legislation, years in the making, will compensate survivors of the state-sponsored sterilization that took place under so-called eugenics laws in effect between 1909 and 1979. The $7.5 million funds will also cover survivors of forced sterilization performed in prisons after 1979.

Masks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing

Masks will remain mandatory on London's public transport network after July 19, the city's mayor said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government plans to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from that date in England despite rising cases. The public will be expected, rather than compelled by law, to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces across the country from next week, as rules decided upon by the Conservative administration are eased.

India reports 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with daily deaths rising by 624.

Singapore says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case

Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines on a so-called cruise to nowhere has returned to the city-state after a passenger was suspected of having contracted COVID-19 and remaining guests were asked to stay in their cabins. "The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the tourism board said in a statement.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Countries across Asia, the Americas and Africa are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, forcing them to bring back or extend stringent lockdowns and hampering drives to vaccinate their population. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

S.Korea tightens COVID curbs across most of the country after daily cases hit record

South Korea on Wednesday tightened social distancing curbs across most of the country to try to combat its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus after new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday soared past previous daily peaks to 1,615. Amid growing concerns over the more contagious Delta variant and a stagnating vaccine rollout, the latest daily tally easily surpassed the previous record - last Friday's 1,378. Cluster infections have spread rapidly around the capital Seoul and neighboring areas fuelled by the Delta variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Hong Kong says no personal data shared in vaccine deal with Fosun

Hong Kong's agreement to buy BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory's government said. Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a template, based on a contract signed with Chinese-run Hong Kong, in talks with two Taiwanese tech firms for the vaccine in which Fosun sought access to Taiwanese medical records.

