Health News Roundup: Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections; Concern grows over Indonesia's regions as Delta variant ravages Java and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections

Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 this year in the country's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would remain in place until at least July 30 after reporting 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier.

Concern grows over Indonesia's regions as Delta variant ravages Java

Concerns are mounting in Indonesia over the ability of its regions to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases, according to its health minister, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads quickly across the world's largest archipelago. Indonesia is struggling to slow the pace of COVID-19 transmission and on Wednesday reported a record 54,000 infections, up more than tenfold on the number of cases at the start of June, despite new containment measures.

Volunteer ambulance drivers help take the strain on Indonesia's COVID frontline

As Indonesia's health service struggles to cope with soaring coronavirus infections, volunteer ambulance drivers like Sunaryo have been working flat out to bring infected patients to and from hospitals. Hit by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Southeast Asian country reported a record 54,517 cases on Wednesday, up nearly tenfold on the start of June.

Aid offers hope as Tunisia struggles to cope with COVID-19 surge

In Charles Nicolle Hospital in the Tunisian capital, the emergency department is filled with patients who are sharing oxygen in rooms and even hallways. After successfully containing the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Tunisia is struggling to cope with a resurgence of the virus, with intensive care wards full and doctors overburdened by a rapid rise in cases and deaths.

Thailand considering limits on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

Thailand is considering imposing limits on exports of locally manufactured AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to fight its own crisis, an official said on Wednesday, a move likely to impact neighbours and stir concerns of vaccine protectionism. Any attempt to regulate exports could further slow vaccine rollout to Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, which are also battling spikes in infections and supply disruptions caused by earlier export curbs imposed by India.

Tokyo reports most daily COVID-19 cases in six months as Olympics loom

Tokyo reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, with the Olympics due to open in the capital in just nine days. The city government said there were 1,149 new cases, the highest daily tally since Jan. 22, adding to evidence that a new fifth wave of infections is under way, driven by more infectious virus variants and a low vaccination rate.

'We're drowning': Argentines struggle under COVID-19 as death toll nears 100,000

In the San Vicente cemetery in the central Argentine city of Cordoba, Sandra del Valle Pereyra, 50, has come to visit the graves of her parents who both died from COVID-19 that has ripped through the South American nation. "I have been left alone," Valle Pereyra told Reuters, saying that she and her siblings were isolating from one another to avoid contagion. "First my mother died and then my father. I don't know what to feel any more about this terrible disease."

Singapore sees most COVID-19 cases in 10 months after karaoke cluster

Singapore reported its highest number of local coronavirus cases in 10 months on Wednesday, after the discovery of a cluster among hostesses and customers of KTV karaoke lounges. Of the 56 new community infections, 41 were linked to the KTV outbreak, the health ministry said.

Nearly 3,000 confined to cabins after COVID-19 case on Singapore cruise

A Genting Cruise Lines ship on a "cruise to nowhere" has returned to Singapore after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a passenger, and the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew on board were confined to their cabins through most of Wednesday. The 40-year-old passenger tested positive onboard and the result was confirmed after the person was taken to hospital once the ship docked early on Wednesday, the Singapore Tourism Board said, following the detection of the suspected case.

Philippines bars entry of travellers from Indonesia over Delta variant

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from Indonesia to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, the presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday. The ban will apply to everyone coming from Indonesia or those with recent travel history to the country and will be imposed from July 16 to 31, Harry Roque said in a statement.

