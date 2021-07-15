Health News Roundup: Netherlands to reimpose work-from-home as infections soar - Rutte; In Athens, thousands rally against COVID-19 vaccinations and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could potentially have done more to avoid the current controversies around its accelerated approval of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said during a Wednesday summit hosted by Stat. The FDA last week called for an independent federal probe into its representatives' interactions with Biogen ahead of the regulator's approval of Aduhelm last month.

U.S. administers 335.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 335,487,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 388,295,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 334,942,236 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 13, out of 387,241,530 doses delivered.

Netherlands to reimpose work-from-home as infections soar - Rutte

The Netherlands will reimpose work-from-home guidelines due to soaring COVID-19 infections, just weeks after lifting them, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told parliament on Wednesday. Last Friday, the Netherlands reintroduced restrictions on bars, restaurants and nightclubs to stop a spate of infections among young adults, just two weeks after most lockdown measures were lifted as cases were falling.

'We're drowning': Argentines struggle under COVID-19 as death toll hits 100,000

In the San Vicente cemetery in the central Argentine city of Cordoba, Sandra del Valle Pereyra, 50, has come to visit the graves of her parents who both died from COVID-19 that has ripped through the South American nation. "I have been left alone," Valle Pereyra told Reuters, saying that she and her siblings were isolating from one another to avoid contagion. "First my mother died and then my father. I don't know what to feel any more about this terrible disease."

In Athens, thousands rally against COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens on Wednesday to oppose Greece's coronavirus vaccinations programme.

Shouting "take your vaccines and get out of here!" and calling on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign, the protesters gathered outside parliament under heavy police presence.

U.S. drug overdose deaths rise 30% to record during pandemic

A record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year as pandemic lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released on Wednesday and health officials.

U.S. deaths from drug overdoses leapt nearly 30% to more than 93,000 in 2020 - the highest ever recorded.

EU regulator weighing mixing COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses

Europe's drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be needed. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did say both doses of two-shot coronavirus vaccines, such as those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, are needed to protect against the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Cuban protests risk exacerbating COVID-19 spike - PAHO

Protests in Cuba will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission because of an already high level of cases and the more contagious Delta variant, health officials said on Wednesday. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) urged Cubans and tourists visiting the Caribbean nation to avoid crowds, wear masks and frequently wash hands.

Lung disease weakens cells for virus attack; anemia tied to readmission

Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Lung diseases worsen COVID-19 by altering airway genes

In White House visit, singer Oliva Rodrigo urges vaccinations for youth

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album "Sour" is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room.

