Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief

Advertisement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could potentially have done more to avoid the current controversies around its accelerated approval of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said during a Wednesday summit hosted by Stat. The FDA last week called for an independent federal probe into its representatives' interactions with Biogen ahead of the regulator's approval of Aduhelm last month.

Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll

Two-thirds of people in Britain think at least some coronavirus restrictions should stay in place after July 19 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to do away with them in England, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday. Sixty-six percent of people taking part in the poll by Kantar Public wanted some, most or all of the restrictions to remain and 60% thought everyone should continue to wear face masks in shops and on public transport.

Indonesia bracing for worsening COVID-19 outbreak

Indonesia is bracing for its COVID-19 outbreak to get worse after a near vertical climb in cases, a senior minister said on Thursday, warning that infections had spread faster than anticipated due to the more virulent Delta variant. The world's fourth most populous country is struggling to slow virus transmission even after imposing its toughest mobility curbs so far.

U.S. drug overdose deaths rise 30% to record during pandemic

A record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year as pandemic lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released on Wednesday and health officials.

U.S. deaths from drug overdoses leapt nearly 30% to more than 93,000 in 2020 - the highest ever recorded.

Australia's Melbourne to begin COVID-19 lockdown Friday night -ABC

Australia's second most populous city of Melbourne will enter a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to rein in a growing outbreak of COVID-19 infections, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said. Authorities are still discussing how long the lockdown will run, the broadcaster said on Thursday, without identifying sources.

J&J recalls Aveeno, Neutrogena sunscreens after carcinogen found in some sprays

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products from the market after detecting a cancer-causing chemical in some samples. After internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples, J&J said it has decided to recall these products from the market.

Coronavirus incidents at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held under unprecedented conditions and tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. Yet a number of cases have emerged involving athletes and other people involved with the Games.

IOC chief, Tokyo governor to meet as COVID cases rise

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike were set to meet on Thursday, the metropolitan government said, as COVID-19 cases hit a six-month high in the host city. Just over a week before the July 23 opening ceremony, Tokyo reported 1,149 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since Jan. 22.

Australian COVID-19 outbreak threatens Melbourne, Sydney stabilizes

Australia reported a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases in Sydney on Thursday, while local media said Melbourne would follow it into lockdown as the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant threatens to take hold in the Victorian capital. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said case numbers in Sydney would need to drop significantly for the city of 5 million to leave lockdown, given 28 out of the 65 new infections reported were people who were infectious while still active in the community.

'Freedom day' or 'Anxiety day'? England to end COVID-19 curbs

As England's so-called "freedom day" draws near, excitement at the impending end of COVID-19 restrictions is tempered by worries of rising cases and downright fear among the vulnerable. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to move England to Step 4 - the end of legal lockdown curbs - on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)