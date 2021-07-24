Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,919 to 3,754,511, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 28 to 91,520, the tally showed.

U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida

A federal appeals court late on Friday reversed course and let stand a lower court order prohibiting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from enforcing coronavirus-related cruise ship rules in Florida. The decision is a win for Florida that had filed a lawsuit arguing the CDC curbs made it tough for the cruise industry to recover from the pandemic.

Vietnam reports record 7,968 coronavirus cases on Saturday

Vietnam's health ministry reported 7,968 coronavirus infections on Saturday, a record daily increase and up from Friday's record of 7,307. More than two-thirds of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement.

China reports 35 new COVID-19 cases on July 23 vs 48 a day earlier

China reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 23, down from 48 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. Local infections accounted for 13 of the new cases,up slightly from 12 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Almost all of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it added.

Tokyo daily covid-19 cases total 1,128 on Saturday

Tokyo reported 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as Japan's capital kicked off the Olympic Games. Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount

Sydney will get 50,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to battle its worsening COVID outbreak, Canberra said on Saturday, reversing a rebuff by the Australian government and other states the previous day of a plea for more supplies. Australia reported 176 new locally acquired COVID cases on Saturday, a third consecutive daily record with nearly all cases in the state of New South Wales, centred in the country's largest city, Sydney.

Indonesia's Bali running out of oxygen as government ponders curbs

The Indonesian island of Bali is running out of oxygen for its COVID-19 patients as infections surge, the chief of its health agency said, as Southeast Asia's biggest country struggles with the region's worst COVID epidemic. Bali, famous for its tourist beaches and temples, along with the main island of Java and 15 other regions are under tight coronavirus restrictions, due to expire on Sunday. The government is debating whether to extend them or not.

India reports 39,097 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours - government

India reported on Saturday 39,097 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 546, with total deaths reaching 420,016, health ministry data showed.

J&J shot recipients may need a booster; new advice on infected kids

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Johnson & Johnson shot may need boosting

AstraZeneca scours supply chain for more vaccine doses for Thailand, SE Asia

AstraZeneca Plc is "scouring" its global supply chain to try and boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Thailand and Southeast Asia, its representative for the country said on Saturday, amidst speculations of local production shortfalls. The comments come after leaked letters https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/leaked-letters-show-astrazeneca-vaccine-commitment-not-thailand-claimed-2021-07-19 showed last week that the drugmaker had offered to supply 5-6 million vaccine doses a month to Thailand, contradicting assertions by Thai officials that the government is owed 10 million a month and 61 million doses by end-2021.

