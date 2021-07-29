Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House tells agencies to mandate masks in federal buildings in hot spots

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) told federal agencies they must mandate masks indoors in federal buildings for all employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 community transmission, according to an email seen by Reuters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance on Tuesday that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

Tempers flare in U.S. Congress as COVID-19 mask mandates return

Tempers flared in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday after its chief physician urged lawmakers to resume wearing masks to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, with the top Democrat labeling Republican opposition as "moronic." A high-ranking aide to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of confirming a report based on garbled audio that Pelosi called her Republican counterpart "such a moron" because of his opposition to the new directive.

U.S. top diplomat meets with WHO chief, backs study into COVID-19 origins

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday and affirmed U.S. support for the global health body's plans to conduct additional studies into the origins of COVID-19, including in China. Earlier this month, the WHO called for all countries to work together to investigate the origins of the coronavirus that caused COVID-19. China has rejected plans for more checks on labs and markets in its territory.

CDC says nearly 67% of U.S. counties have substantial, high COVID-19 transmission

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday that 66.6% of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking and should immediately resume the policy. The transmission rate was up from 63.4% as of Tuesday. In total, 49.9% of U.S. counties have high COVID-19 community transmission rates and 16.7% have substantial rates, the CDC said. The CDC reversed its mask guidance policy for vaccinated Americans on Tuesday.

Isolated Myanmar calls for international help as COVID cases surge

Myanmar's military ruler is looking for greater cooperation with the international community to contain the coronavirus, state media reported on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a surging wave of infections. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called in a speech for more cooperation on prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, including with fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and "friendly countries", the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

Nerve changes in eyes can help confirm 'long COVID'; Mental health issues tied to COVID-19 death risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Changes in eyes help confirm long COVID diagnosis

COVID still devastating in the Americas, health agency says

COVID-19 continues to inflict a devastating toll on the Americas, with Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Paraguay among the countries with the world's highest weekly death rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Cases have more than doubled in the United States over the past week, mainly among unvaccinated people, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

Pentagon to require masks indoors in installations in COVID-19 hot spots

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it will require masks indoors at Defense Department installations in areas with substantial or high community COVID-19 transmission rates. The mandate is in line with advice released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on masks for vaccinated Americans.

U.S. House subcommittee asks J&J for info on baby powder bankruptcy plans - letter

A subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked Johnson & Johnson to show it all documents related to plans to put its talc liabilities into bankruptcy, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, wrote that the subcommittee is trying to learn how J&J's plans to put its talc liabilities into bankruptcy may affect victims who claim they were harmed by the company's baby powder.

Vaccinate anyone who wants a COVID shot, says Philippines' Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his government on Wednesday to open the coronavirus vaccination campaign to anyone who wants a shot as his country scrambles to protect the population from more transmissible variants. With only 6% of the Philippines' 110 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, millions remain vulnerable to infection. The government is aiming to fully immunise up to 70 million people before the year ends.