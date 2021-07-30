Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business; Biden to call on federal workers to get vaccinated or wear masks -White House and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden to call on federal workers to get vaccinated or wear masks -White House

President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask every federal employee and onsite contractor to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and wear masks, physically distance and undergo regular testing if they are not vaccinated, the White House said. In addition to the new requirement for federal workers, Biden will direct the Defense Department to consider how and when it will begin requiring servicemembers to get vaccinated as the virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus blazes through parts of the United States and immunizations lag.

Biden wants state, local govts to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

President Joe Biden is calling for state, local and U.S. territorial governments to provide $100 payments for every newly vaccinated American to boost COVID-19 inoculation rates, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday. The Treasury said in a statement that such incentives are an allowable use of funds from the $350 billion in aid granted to state, local, territorial and tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act. The department added that it would provide technical assistance in using these funds to support increased vaccinations.

Exclusive - AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business - executive

AstraZeneca is exploring options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive said on Thursday, following a series of setbacks in its race to produce a shot for the world. Executives emphasised it was too early to say what the decision on the vaccine's future or the outcome of the review would be.

Brazil to cancel contract for Russian COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

Brazil plans to cancel a contract signed in March for 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday, as the South American nation struggles with one of the worst outbreaks in the world. Queiroga said the move was due to lapsed deadlines in the registration process with Brazilian health regulator Anvisa.

U.S. FDA allows Lilly's COVID-19 drug to be taken without remdesivir

The U.S. health regulator expanded the emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug baricitinib, saying it could now be used without taking Gilead's drug remdesivir along with it, Lilly said on Thursday. In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lilly and Incyte's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients.

Exclusive - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shipped to Canada, Mexico before adequate plant inspections

Canada and Mexico imported millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and offered them to the public without health officials properly inspecting the operations of the U.S. manufacturer, according to inspection records and the regulators involved. The Baltimore plant belonging to Emergent BioSolutions Inc was producing vaccines for both AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson under a $628 million U.S. government contract.

Pakistan to bar unvaccinated public sector staff, teachers

Pakistan will ban air travel for anyone without a COVID-19 vaccine certificate from Aug. 1 and will require all public sector workers to get vaccinated by Aug. 31, the government announced on Thursday along with a host of other restrictions. From Aug. 31, unvaccinated staff will no longer be allowed to enter government offices, schools, restaurants or shopping malls, said Asad Umar, who heads National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military-run body that oversees the pandemic response, at a joint news conference with the health minister in Islamabad.

U.S. capital city issues sweeping mask requirement

Masks will be required indoors in Washington, D.C., for everyone 2 years and older starting Saturday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The mandate will put the nation's capital in line with updated guidance that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week in an effort to contain the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Phuket restricts travel from other Thai regions as COVID-19 cases surge

Thailand's Phuket will ban travel from the rest of the country from Aug. 3-16 to try to stop a surge in coronavirus cases from spreading to the resort island, but overseas visitors will be largely unaffected, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. Phuket is at the heart of efforts to revive Thailand's tourism industry, a major revenue earner that has been devastated by the pandemic.

CDC says Americans should wear masks in nearly 70% of U.S. counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday that 69.3% of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking in public spaces and should immediately resume the policy. The transmission rate was up from 66.6% as of Wednesday. In total, 52.2% of U.S. counties have high COVID-19 community transmission rates and 17.1% have substantial rates, the CDC said.

