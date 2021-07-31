Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant

The war against COVID-19 has changed because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said, proposing a clearer message, mandatory vaccines for health workers and a return to universal masking. An internal CDC document said the variant, first detected in India and now dominant across the globe, is as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu. It can be passed on even by vaccinated people, and may cause more serious disease than earlier coronavirus strains.

Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case

An Illinois jury on Friday refused to hold Johnson & Johnson liable for a woman's death from ovarian cancer, which her family blamed on decades of using its talc-based powders. Relatives of the late Elizabeth Driscoll had sought up to $50 million in damages, saying J&J knew its baby powder and Shower to Shower products were dangerous.

Uganda partially eases COVID-19 containment measures

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday partially eased a tight lockdown imposed 42 days ago to help stem a raging second wave of COVID-19, including re-opening some markets and shopping centres in towns. In late May, the east African country started experiencing a sharp spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, after authorities announced the presence of the Delta variant.

FDA okays Regeneron COVID-19 antibody as preventive in high-risk settings

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody cocktail, enabling its use as a preventive treatment for the illness in certain people. The company said the authorization enables the therapy to be used in people exposed to an infected individual, orwho are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual in settings such as nursing homes or prisons.

CDC says Americans should wear masks in 73.8% of U.S. counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that 73.8% of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking in public spaces and should immediately resume the policy. The transmission rate was up from 69.3% as of Thursday's report. In total, 54.6% of U.S. counties have high COVID-19 community transmission rates and 19.2% have substantial rates, the CDC said.

U.S. CDC chief says there will be no federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday there will be no nationwide mandate for Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine, clarifying comments she made earlier during a televised interview. "To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government," Walensky wrote in a Twitter post. "There will be no federal mandate."

U.S. commuters uneasy as Delta variant threatens return to workplaces

The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus is worrying some U.S. commuters who are already back on crowded buses and subway cars as corporate America attempts a greater return to the workplace after more than a year of pandemic disruption. For New York City resident Bernice Donkor, whose subway commute takes more than one hour each way, it is already hard to snag a seat.

Hard-won gains at risk as Delta variant spreads - WHO

The world is at risk of losing hard-won gains in fighting COVID-19 as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads, but WHO-approved vaccines remain effective, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being as transmissible as chickenpox and cautioned it could cause severe disease, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document.

Thailand reports daily record of new coronavirus cases and new deaths

Thailand reported on Saturday a daily record of 18,912 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 597,287. The country also reported 178 new deaths, also a daily record, taking total fatalities to 4,857.

COVID-19 cases surge in Sydney, police cordon off downtown to prevent rally

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 210 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as police cordoned off downtown Sydney with multiple checkpoints to prevent a planned anti-lockdown protest. Sydney and its vicinities have been under a weeks-long strict lockdown that is to last at least until the end of August while battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. Saturday's numbers bring the outbreak to 3,190 cases.

