Olympics-Organisers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases for total of 259 cases
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 07:44 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 259. The government has extended a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/japan-proposes-adding-four-regions-covid-19-emergency-minister-2021-07-29 in the capital and expanded it to neighbouring prefectures.
Advertisement
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Indian hockey teams mentally prepared for tough challenges
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement