Olympics-Organisers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases for total of 259 cases

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 259. The government has extended a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/japan-proposes-adding-four-regions-covid-19-emergency-minister-2021-07-29 in the capital and expanded it to neighbouring prefectures.

