Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,097 - RKI
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-08-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 07:47 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,097 to 3,771,262, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 1 to 91,659, the tally showed.
