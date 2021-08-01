Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 47 cr: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 47 crores with 60,15,842 doses being given in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

More than three crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

Advertisement

About 49,49,89,550 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 46,70,26,662 doses (according to data available at 8 am Sunday).

Cumulatively, 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,71,565 sessions, according to the provisional report till 8 am.

Cumulatively, 15,61,40,811 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and 86,68,370 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

In total, 10,63,39,854 persons in the age group of 45-59 years have taken the first dose and 3,91,28,126 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

According to ministry data, 7,60,38,913 individuals aged over 60 have received the first dose and 3,65,19,484 have taken the second dose. The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)