AIADMK tells TN CM to ensure full compliance of COVID-19 guidelines as fresh cases rise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin should ensure complete compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and take steps to protect people against a ''third wave of coronavirus,'' AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said on Sunday.

Citing the trend of a marginal rise in fresh virus cases in Tamil Nadu from July 29, Panneerselvam said improper enforcement of norms to help prevent virus spread was the reason behind the spike.

The AIADMK leader, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in the Assembly said while the closure of outlets, markets in nine locations in Chennai, and disallowing 'darshan' in some places of worship was a welcome measure, it is also important to monitor if guidelines are followed.

The use of face masks, physical distancing in showrooms were among the norms the AIADMK leader outlined.

In the wake of the continuing rise in virus cases in Kerala, those entering Tamil Nadu from the neighboring state should also be monitored, he said in a statement.

Flagging ''slackness'' in monitoring and implementing guidelines, Panneerselvam urged Stalin to pay his individual attention and ensure cent percent compliance of COVID-19 guidelines and take steps to protect people against a ''third wave of coronavirus.'' Tamil Nadu has seen three consecutive days of rising in fresh virus cases prompting authorities to take measures like shutting down specific marketplaces.

As many as 1,986 people tested positive on Saturday, the third day of increase in new cases.

Stalin had on Friday advised officials to strictly enforce virus guidelines following a marginal increase in new virus cases for the first time on July 29 after a decline that began in the last week of May.

While 1,859 new cases were reported on Thursday, the state logged 1,947 fresh infections on Friday, the second day of the marginal spike. On July 28, Tamil Nadu registered 1,756 new cases.

